Rubio, Netanyahu showcase alliance at Western Wall amid strained diplomacy



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Western Wall on Sunday, a symbolic show of unity at Judaism’s holiest site despite mounting strains in the U.S.-Israel relationship.





Accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and their spouses, Rubio and Netanyahu placed handwritten notes into the wall’s crevices before touring the Western Wall tunnels. The visit marked the start of Rubio’s first official trip to Israel since taking office, underscoring Washington’s support as the Gaza war enters its second year.





The show of solidarity comes as friction lingers over Israel’s recent airstrike in Doha, which killed aides to Hamas leaders and a Qatari officer but missed its intended targets. Rubio, who had rebuked the strike alongside President Donald Trump, told reporters the incident “must be addressed” even as he insisted it would not weaken the alliance.





Talks between Rubio and Netanyahu are expected to focus on the war in Gaza, stalled hostage negotiations, and Israel’s potential annexation of West Bank territory. The discussions follow growing momentum among U.S. allies, including the UK, France, and Canada, to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.





As civilian casualties in Gaza surpass 64,000, the high-profile Western Wall visit drew divided responses. Supporters framed it as a reaffirmation of U.S.-Israel partnership, while critics condemned the optics amid calls for a ceasefire and accusations of genocide.





Rubio continues his regional tour this week, seeking to balance support for Israel with rising international pressure for peace.