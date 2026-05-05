Rubio says Epic Fury over as goals achieved, Trump now seeks deal with Iran

US Secretary of State Rubio says “the operation epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objectives of that operation. We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur. We would prefer the path of peace. What the President would prefer is a deal.”

“He would prefer to sit down work out a memorandum of understanding for future negotiations that touches on all the key topics that have to be addressed a full opening of the straits so the world can get back to normal that he and he preferred that be negotiated through the route that Steve and Jared have been working and that all of us have been supporting.”

“That’s the route he prefers. That is so far, not the route that Iran has chosen. And so the result has been that the United States has to do something about the fact that we’re the only nation on earth that can do anything to open up a lane within the Straits of Hormuz to get product and to rescue these people that are trapped in there, and that’s what we’re undergoing now.”

“What that may lead to in the future is speculative. I’m not going to speculate about what it would take or what it would do, but look the message to Iran. These guys are facing. They are facing real, catastrophic destruction to their economy, generational destruction to their economy, generational destruction to the wealth of their country, imposed on themselves by the by the actions that they’re taking. They should check themselves before they wreck themselves in the direction that they’re going. “