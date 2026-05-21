Rubio sees ‘some progress’ in Iran talks, warns Trump has ‘other options’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been “some progress” in efforts to reach a deal with Iran, citing expected Pakistani diplomacy in Tehran, but cautioned against “overly optimistic” expectations and warned President Donald Trump still had “other options” if diplomacy failed.

“I think we’ve made some progress, but obviously, we’re dealing with a system that itself is a little fractured, the Iranian system,” he told reporters in Miami.

“The President’s preference is to do a good deal. That’s his preference. It’s always been his preference. I’m not here to tell you that it’s going to happen for sure, but I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do everything we can to see if we can get one.”

He warned that “if we can’t get a good deal, the President’s been clear, he has other options. I’m not going to elaborate on what those are, but everybody knows what those are.”

“There are some good signs, but … I don’t want to be overly optimistic.”