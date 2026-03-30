Breaking News : Rubio Tells Al Jazeera — U.S. Aims to Destroy Iran’s Missile and Drone Production Capability





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, confirmed that Washington is pursuing direct diplomatic talks with Tehran through intermediaries while simultaneously maintaining that military pressure will continue until Iran’s offensive weapons infrastructure is dismantled.





Rubio stated that the United States seeks to eliminate Iran’s ability to manufacture ballistic missiles and drones, noting that Tehran had been producing an estimated 100-plus ballistic missiles per month alongside thousands of one-way attack drones, which he described as a conventional weapons shield built to protect Iran’s nuclear ambitions.





He reaffirmed that President Trump prefers a diplomatic resolution to the conflict but made clear that U.S. military objectives include the destruction of missile production facilities and a dramatic reduction in Iran’s launcher arsenal.





The remarks represent one of the most direct public statements from the top U.S. diplomat on the specific military and diplomatic endgame Washington is pursuing in the ongoing conflict with Iran.



Source: Al Jazeera, exclusive interview with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, March 30, 2026