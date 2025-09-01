Rudy Giuliani suffering from fractured vertebrae after traffic accident

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly suffered fractured vertebrae and other injuries after being involved in a traffic accident.

According to a statement signed by Michael Ragusa, Giuliani’s head of security, the incident occurred on Saturday after the former mayor “was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.”

“Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” the statement said. “Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

“The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” Ragusa told the New York Post.