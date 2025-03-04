RUFF KID WAS SO WRONG FOR SAYING I AM GREEDY AND I DON’T GIVE OUT EMAIL ADDRESSES SAYS ROBERTO



Roberto, who was a guest on Kenny 1 on 1’s last week’s podcast episode, took a moment to explain long-standing allegations of him not sharing important information with his peers.





He took shots at rapper Ruff Kid who he says sold false perceptions about him to several artists in the industry as he accused him of being greedy and not wanting to share information regarding submission of music video to top TV stations out side Zambia.





The singer mentioned that he had found Ruff Kid in the music industry as he always passed with his brother General Ozzy in Kabwe, but he was shocked when he learned that the rapper was spreading a false narrative about him and it seems even after so many years, the singer is still unhappy with the rapper’s actions.





Roberto said that he was approached by the rapper asking for contact information after he noticed his hit song Amarulah, which propelled him into prominent fame was playing on various major television platforms. This was the genesis of this long standing feud.





The singer started that, at first, when he submitted his Amarulah music video, it was rejected by certain TV stations as it didn’t meet the required standards but later started playing after the song started going viral. It can be deduced from this that the TV stations in question are likely TRACE, MTV Base Africa among others as they are the one where artists submit through their website.





The 39 year-old singer in a conversation with Kenny T seemed to allude that the rapper had submitted his music video but were rejected, and he was blamed for those rejections. He said in part as he tried to explain the situation, “If I am going to you to say, I’m kindly for a contact number for this TV station and you give it to me. I need to make sure I meet the standards the TV station is asking or requesting, correct? So, if I send my music video and it’s below standard, I can’t come back to you to say, why is my video not playing?” Roberto said the rapper was so wrong for making those allegations.



This frenzy in the industry resulted in many artists calling the singer greedy, something he did not appreciate. The singer further mentioned that no one ever came to him and asked for information and challenged them if anyone could come out and say they did.



The singer explain that he does not have any contact information to hid as all the information is available on the TV channels’ website, stating that anyone can access it without going through him as he doesn’t have direct contact with the said TV stations.



