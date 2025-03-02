RULE OF LAW IN ACTION: FORMER KASAMA LAWMAKER KELVIN SAMPA’S TRIAL EXPOSES FLAWS IN PROSECUTION



By CIC investigations.



Lusaka-28th February 2025.



The ongoing trial of former lawmaker Kelvin Mutale Sampa has become a defining moment for Zambia’s judiciary and the rule of law, with emerging evidence casting serious doubt on the case brought against him. Under the stewardship of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration, the trial is unfolding as a testament to the impartiality and integrity of Zambia’s legal system.



A Business Deal Gone Wrong or Criminal Deception?



At the heart of the case is a business transaction gone awry, involving Sampa and two Japanese nationals, Mr. Sakamoto and Mr. Kunihiro, who were in the process of entering a joint partnership with him for the purchase of purified gold. The arrangement saw Sampa contribute a significant sum of over $300,000, while his partners pledged $70,000 and $80,000. However, complications have since arisen, leading to Sampa’s current legal predicament.





The Turning Point: Testimony from the Arresting Officer



Today’s court session saw critical revelations that significantly weaken the prosecution’s case. Under cross examination, Detective Inspector Phiri, who led the arrest, admitted to making several errors during the investigation. Most notably, Phiri acknowledged that he arrested Sampa on the same day the complaint was lodged, without conducting a thorough investigation. Even more shocking was his revelation that Sampa had initially approached the police to report suspected counterfeit banknotes, yet, instead of being supported in his claim, he was arrested.





Inconsistencies in the Prosecution’s Case



Phiri’s testimony, under intense questioning, revealed several inconsistencies that undermine the credibility of the charges. He admitted to detaining Sampa for over a week before formally charging him, all while failing to visit the alleged crime scene until the day after Sampa’s arrest. Moreover, the prosecution has struggled to provide convincing evidence of fraud, with no banking records or signed agreements to support the claim of “obtaining money by false pretenses.”





A Business Agreement or Fraudulent Scheme?



As the defense presented its case, it became clear that what was portrayed as a criminal enterprise could, in fact, be a business deal that simply did not come to fruition. Witnesses confirmed that Sampa’s financial contribution to the venture was far greater than his partners’, suggesting that there was no intent to deceive. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that Sampa received counterfeit money or engaged in fraudulent activity.





Procedural Failures and Concerns Over Due Process



A particularly troubling aspect of the case is the denial of police bond, which led to Sampa being held in custody for several days despite the lack of solid evidence. This has raised concerns about potential violations of due process and the integrity of the investigation. The High Court’s intervention, which led to Sampa’s eventual release, underscores the seriousness of these lapses and the importance of ensuring proper legal procedures are followed.





President Hichilema’s Commitment to Justice and the Rule of Law



This case is not only a test of Sampa’s innocence but also a clear demonstration of the UPND administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law. Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the government has consistently stressed the importance of a transparent and impartial judicial system, where everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, is treated equally before the law.





Sampa’s case serves as a powerful example of the government’s unwavering stance on non-interference in legal proceedings. Even though Sampa is politically affiliated, his trial is proceeding without influence from state actors, highlighting the independence of Zambia’s judiciary.





Shifting the Narrative: A Case of Business Misfortune



The emerging facts point to a failed business transaction, rather than criminal activity. The defense team has meticulously dismantled the prosecution’s argument, exposing the lack of tangible evidence and pointing to procedural flaws that have only strengthened Sampa’s defense. As the case progresses, the focus shifts from criminal deceit to a dispute over a business deal that did not materialize as planned.





Looking Ahead: A Legal Test of Integrity and Fairness



As the trial continues, all eyes remain on the court to see if justice will prevail. The UPND administration has consistently promised that the legal system would operate without bias and this case serves as a crucial test of that commitment. With inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case and a strong defense challenging the charges, it is becoming increasingly clear that justice will be determined based on facts, not political influence.





In this case, it’s not just about one individual’s fate but about the integrity of Zambia’s justice system, a system that is now under the watchful eye of the international community, reaffirming the country’s commitment to fairness, due process, and the rule of law.



CIC PRESS TEAM.