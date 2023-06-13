RULE OF LAW QUESTIONABLE IN THE UPND REGIME- LUSAMBO

…says it’s a violation of human rights to take Dr Chris Zumani Zimba to CHIMBOKAILA without trial

Lusaka, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has accused the UPND Government of violating the human rights for perceived Political enemies.

This came to light when he featured on the HoT Seat radio programme in Lusaka today.

Hon Lusambo said the rule of law is now questionable under the current Government.

He has cited what he terms as unfair treatment of Chris Zumani Zimba as one of the cases in point.

“The issue to do with detention, the young man has been in detention for more than 10 days. The police took Zumani to chimbokaila, without appearing in court. The issue to do with rule of law and human rights is questionable in Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo has called upon the Human Rights commission to visit the prisons and hear it first from the victims of human rights violations.

He has also encouraged incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema to learn from his predecessor in pushing the agenda on enhancing Human rights in Zambia.

“President Edgar Lungu was having meetings with the Human rights commission on how to enhance human rights in Zambia. That man Lungu has experience in the Governnance of the country, that is why i have been advocating for HH to visit Lungu. The reason we are now seeing HH commenting on the Church because he has got no advisors,” he said.

And Hon Lusambo has encouraged the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba not to be used by Selfish politicians.

He said while it is difficult to execute duties under the current difficult conditions, rendering a diligent service to the nation is important.

“The police are professional men and women who are operating under difficult conditions in the new dawn regime. It is difficult them not to do the right thing because of the pressure of the politicians in power,” he implied.