RULES MUST BE FOLLOWED, PF TELLS MUNDUBILE



PF faction acting Secretary General Celestine Mukandila says no one is prescribing anyone on how to campaign for the party presidency but correct procedures should be followed.





Over the weekend, the Given Lubinda led faction wrote exculpatory letters to Brian Mundubile and his campaign team members, accusing them of forming parallel structures and gross indiscipline.





And in an interview on Monday, Mundubile expressed confidence of winning the party presidential race, adding that no one could prescribe to him how to conduct his campaign.





Reacting to that in an interview, Tuesday, Mukandila said Mundubile’s confidence was a good thing as it gave him confidence that participants were still much in the game.





“I believe it’s actually a good thing that the aspirants have gotten into gear five of their campaigns and their energies are a bit extremely high. It’s a good thing, I mean, we have always indicated that the Patriotic Front is a democratic party, one that ensures that every member participates in a fair manner. And if there’s that sentiment from Honourable Mundubile, it actually gives me a lot of confidence that the participants and the aspirants are still very much in the game and they want to give their all into this process, it’s actually a very good thing,” he said.





“As a party, we continue to ensure that participants feel welcome. Every person is given an opportunity to conduct their business affairs equitably and in a just manner. And that in itself gives a breath of joy that it shows how much progress we have made in our democratic dispensation of the parties and how willing the participants are to participate in this democratic process”.





And commenting on Mundubile’s remarks that no one should prescribe to him how to campaign, Mukandila said rules of the game and party leadership must be respected.





“Well, I don’t think there’s any person prescribing any particular candidate with regards to their campaign strategies. For us as a party, we want to reassure the participants that every person shall participate equally. However, the rules of the game must be respected. The rules of engagement must be respected. .

The party structure, the party leadership must be respected. Because it is only that that will allow us to get to a point where we have a free and fair election within the party. And that is the only way in which we can have a candidate who everyone in the party will rally behind,” said Mukandila.





“Party functions will continue to perform with or without their actions. Party functions will have to be respected by all aspiring candidates. As far as we’re concerned, every aspiring candidate has to adhere to the rules of the game.

So, with regards to party functions, I think internal matters will be handled internally and away from the media, as the case may be. Because we have a strict policy. When information or communication is done confidential, it is kept as such and it cannot be discussed in public”.



News Diggers