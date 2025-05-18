Spent $600,000 on artists and DJs



Apparently one of Africa’s music stars Diamond Platnumz (Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack) is in Zambia



He was in the country to perform at the private wedding of the daughter of emerald mining giant, Grizzly Mining Chairperson Abdoulaye

Ndiaye, Kadi and the groom Jimmy Karabassis.

Congratulations.





US$600,000 (K16M) PAID by ZAMBIAN COUPLE, for Tanzanian Star, DIAMOND PLATINUMZ, to play privately at their LAVISH WEDDING in LUSAKA, including YO MAPS, and SA DJ TYLER ICU, etc





Lusaka was abuzz last evening as JIMMY and KADI KARABASSIS hosted one of the city’s most extravagant weddings, headlined by Tanzanian music sensation DIAMOND PLATINUMZ.





The private ceremony held at the luxurious GLYNVIEW estate in New Kasama, attracted a high-profile guest list with some attendees arriving in PRIVATE JETS.





KADI, daughter of prominent Zambian based businessman tied the knot with JIMMY KARABASSIS, a Chingola based businessman and mining company owner.





The starstudded celebration also featured performances by South African DJ TYLER ICU and Zambia’s top artist YO MAPS, cementing its status as one of the year’s most talked about social events.