RUMOR SWIRLS: MOJTABA KHAMENEI ON VENTILATOR AFTER DEADLY STRIKES



Unverified Persian-language reports circulating on X claim Mojtaba Khamenei, recently installed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader following his father’s death, is in critical condition at Sina Hospital in Tehran.





According to the accounts, he suffered severe abdominal and leg injuries during strikes that also killed members of his immediate family. Sources say he is currently intubated and on a ventilator, with unusually heavy security around his ward severely restricting access—even to most regime insiders. Specific names of treating surgeons and a recent visit by President Pezeshkian are mentioned in the chatter.





The rumor first gained traction among opposition and activist circles shortly after the beginning of what some are already calling the “Ramadan War” of 2026. Official Iranian state media has so far only referred to Mojtaba vaguely as a “war veteran” with no comment on his current status or location.





While no hard confirmation exists and wartime information blackouts are standard, the volume and consistency of these hospital-bed reports are fueling speculation of a deepening leadership crisis inside the Islamic Republic.