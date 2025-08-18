Rupiah Banda’s niece Dolika Banda  officially joins the presidential race

PRESS STATEMENT

DATE: 18 AUGUST 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ISSUED BY THE OFFICE OF MS. DOLIKA BANDA

Today, I announce that I am seeking to run for the Office of the President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2026 election.

It is my conviction that it is time for serious leadership, selfless leadership, and sober leadership.

I pledge to bring to the table, a lifetime of service, global financial experience, and a heart that beats for this country.

I have not taken this decision lightly: we are living in a political culture where power often resists correction, where intimidation can precede truth. Our democracy is strained. The promises of

prosperity have given way to daily struggle in Zambian homes. The rule of law has been selectively applied, state institutions weakened, and public trust eroded.

Yet there is hope. Something wonderful, vibrant and intentional is unfolding to restore the foundations of this great and beautiful nation. Over the next few weeks, I will unveil a team of

honest and competent Zambians, young and old, who are joining me in this cause.

But it must unfold with order, with honour, and in the spirit of national service and candid reverence for

God who has planted the mandate in my heart to take Zambia forward. Let authenticity rule.

I am no stranger to the challenges of rebuilding, reforming, and restoring. My leadership has always been marked not by noise, but by quiet competence, compassion, and a determined

resolve to uplift those left behind by the opportunity train. I have negotiated international investments with the same passion with which I have fought for the ordinary market woman. My

record is built across borders and in-country, deeply and visibly grounded in service to the people.

Zambia shall reclaim her national pride, dignity, opportunity, and fairness. A nation where mining revenues fuel schools and hospitals, where climate finance reaches farmers, where young

entrepreneurs are invested in. And where public office is not the pinnacle of ambition but the beginning of service.

We will turn away from strongmen, saviours and favour, and toward institutions, ideas and ideology, and intergenerational justice.

Together we will renew our democracy, heal divisions, and chart a path where hope is earned by hard work, shared sacrifice, and a steadfast belief that a better future is deserved by all and that, that future begins today. Zambia, are you ready?

Ms. Dolika Banda

X official Link: https://x.com/Official_DBanda/status/1957372982827098623?t=_jaD1NiA5JU2VDEeb3YE4w&s=19