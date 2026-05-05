RUSH TO PASS LAWS AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT DISSOLUTION RAISES CONCERNS





Lusaka – Aspiring Lusaka mayor Simon Mulenga Mwila has questioned the manner in which laws are being passed in the final days before the dissolution of Parliament, warning that the process appears rushed and potentially detached from public interest.





In a statement, Mwila said that with only a few days remaining before Parliament is dissolved, the expectation was that lawmakers would exercise caution, thorough scrutiny, and a strong sense of duty.





However, he observed that what was unfolding instead resembled a hurried effort to pass legislation before time ran out.



He questioned whether Members of Parliament were taking sufficient time to read and fully understand the bills before them, and whether they were consulting the citizens who elected them.





Mwila suggested that there was a growing concern that laws were being pushed through simply because the legislative window was closing, rather than because they had been adequately considered..





Mwila stressed that law-making should not be driven by speed but by substance, noting that the current situation was further complicated by political developments.





He pointed out that many opposition MPs were preoccupied with defections to the UPND, while ruling party MPs were focused on securing re-adoption ahead of the upcoming elections.





According to Mwila, this political focus risked sidelining the interests of ordinary citizens.



He emphasized that representation in Parliament goes beyond physical presence, requiring lawmakers to actively carry the concerns of the people into debates, legislative clauses, and decision-making processes.





He questioned whose interests were ultimately being reflected in the laws if MPs were not engaging the public during such a critical period.





Mwila further warned that rushed legislation often resulted in poorly crafted laws that could create confusion, attract legal challenges, and require future amendments.





He described such outcomes as a sign of poor planning rather than efficiency.



He cautioned that once enacted, these laws would outlast political campaigns, party defections, and shifting alliances, making it essential that they be carefully considered.



Mwila called for a reflection on whether Parliament was genuinely making laws for the people or merely passing legislation to meet immediate political demands.