RUSSIA ACCUSES FRANCE OF PLOTTING COUPS IN AFRICA



Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has accused France of orchestrating coup attempts in African nations to regain influence in former colonies.





According to the SVR, France is actively working to remove leaders who have rejected French partnerships and moved toward independence.



The Russian intelligence claims:



➡️ France seeking to enable regime changes in sovereign African nations





➡️ Paris implicated in the January 3, 2026 coup attempt in Burkina Faso targeting President Ibrahim Traore



➡️ French intelligence allegedly supporting instability in Mali to remove Assimi Goïta





➡️ France reportedly planning to overthrow Madagascar’s President Randrianirina after the country joined BRICS



➡️ Niger has accused France, Ivory Coast and Benin of backing the January 28 airport incident in Niamey





The pattern being highlighted: African leaders assert sovereignty → France loses influence →

alleged coup attempts follow.



Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger expelled French forces and formed the Alliance of Sahel States, strengthening ties with Russia instead.





Russia’s SVR states France has resorted to supporting armed groups after losing diplomatic and economic leverage in the region.





France has not responded to these serious allegations.



The accusations raise critical questions about foreign interference and Africa’s right to self-determination.



African hype media