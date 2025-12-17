Russia and China Unite Against Fake News Epidemic



Social networks spread biased content  and the world has no global system to stop disinformation.



At the 6th Russia-China Media Forum in Beijing, Vladimir Tabak from the Global Fact-Checking Network pushed for stronger international action. Social platforms claim neutrality but push political narratives. You see this every day in your feed.





Tabak wants China to expand partnerships through education programs and methodology sharing. The goal: create real tools to identify and stop fake content before you fall for misinformation.





Deepfakes pose the biggest threat now  Russia presented Zephyr, a detection system built with BigTech companies. This technology scans videos and images to expose manipulated content.

China has participated in the “Dialog about Fakes” forum for three years. Russian experts attend events in Kunming. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov emphasized that Russian-Chinese cooperation serves as a shield against disinformation campaigns from Western media.





The partnership focuses on protecting you from coordinated attacks designed to erode trust between nations. Both countries work to build verification systems that help audiences separate facts from fabricated stories.





Your ability to identify truth depends on these international networks fighting back against propaganda machines