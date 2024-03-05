The German government has strongly denied that Russia‘s release of a conversation between senior German military officers was a sign that Germany was getting ready to go to war with Russia.

The government tried to handle the problems caused by the audio leaked at home, and promised to quickly investigate how top German military conversations were leaked.

“The German Chancellor’s spokesman Wolfgang Buechner, said it is very clear that the claims about Germany preparing for war against Russia are just false Russian propaganda. ”

Wolfgang Buechner, who speaks for the government, said that Russia is trying to start problems with Germany by spreading information.

The 38-minute recording has German military officers talking about how Kyiv could use Taurus missiles against Russian forces. German authorities have not doubted that the recording is real. But, Scholz said a week ago that giving these weapons to Ukraine is not a good idea. He doesn’t want Germany to get involved in the war.

Russia’s foreign ministry warned Germany on Monday that there would be serious consequences because of the leak, but they did not explain further.

“If the German people don’t do something about this, there will be bad consequences for Germany,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.

The relationship between the two countries has been getting worse since Russia attacked Ukraine two years ago.

On Friday, Margarita Simonyan, who is in charge of a Russian TV channel that gets money from the government, posted a recorded conversation online. This happened on the same day that Alexei Navalny, a politician who opposed the government, was buried after dying in a prison two weeks ago. It also appeared just a few weeks before the election for Russia’s president.

According to the dpa news agency, a leaked audio recording reveals that four officers, including Germany’s Air Force leader Ingo Gerhartz, were talking about using Taurus missiles in Ukraine before meeting with the country’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

The officers said that if German soldiers helped, they could deliver Taurus missiles quickly. Training Ukrainian soldiers to do it themselves would take a long time.

The video also shows that the German government has not approved the delivery of the cruise missiles that Ukraine wants, according to dpa.

In Germany, people are arguing about whether Ukraine should get missiles because Kyiv is losing battles, and the United States hasn’t sent military help yet. Germany now gives the second most military help to Ukraine after the U. Sand is increasing its help even more this year. Scholz said last week that Germany will not give Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Ukraine had been asking for the missiles for months, but Germany was taking a long time to decide. Taurus missiles can reach up to 500 kilometers, and could potentially be used against targets deep inside Russia.

On Monday, the ambassador from Germany went to visit the foreign ministry in Moscow, Russia. Russia media said Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff was called in by the foreign ministry, but the German government said his visit was already planned before the audio was released.

Germany’s defense ministry tried to make the officers’ conversation in the leak seem less important, saying it was just a discussion of ideas before meeting with the defense minister.

The government is looking into how Russian agents were able to listen in on and share a private conversation among important German military leaders. It said it would tell about what it found. Some German news outlets said that the police officers were in an online meeting when they were recorded.

Buechner, who speaks for the chancellor, said that the German government will try to stop false information, especially from Russia.

The Kremlin said it is waiting for the German government’s investigation results.

Scholz promised that they would quickly and thoroughly investigate the situation. "We want to know what the investigation found," said spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.