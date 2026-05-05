Russia and Ukraine declare separate ceasefires ahead of Victory Day celebrations

Russia has declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine from May 8 to 9, coinciding with its annual World War II Victory Day celebrations, while warning of a potential escalation if the truce is breached.

The announcement, made by the Russian defence ministry, followed a proposal by President Vladimir Putin during a recent phone call with US President Donald Trump.

“In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8–9, 2026 … We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit,” the ministry said.

However, Moscow issued a stern warning alongside the declaration. “If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv,” the statement added. “We warn the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by announcing a separate ceasefire timeline, while questioning Russia’s approach.

“We believe that human life is far more valuable than any anniversary ‘celebration’. In this regard, we are announcing a ceasefire regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6,” Zelenskyy said. “In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect. We will act reciprocally starting from that moment.”

He also criticised Moscow’s stance, urging meaningful steps toward ending the conflict. “It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, especially since Russia’s Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine’s goodwill,” he said.

May 9 marks Russia’s Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, while most Western nations observe Victory in Europe Day on May 8 due to time zone differences.