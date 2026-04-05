Russia bans ‘Satanist movements’ across the country



Russia has moved to ban what it describes as a “Satanist movements”, after the country’s Supreme Court classified it as an extremist organization.





The ruling means:



Any involvement can lead to criminal charges



Authorities can freeze assets and shut down activities





Support or promotion may be prosecuted



Russian officials argue the movement promotes violence, religious hatred, and extremist ideology.





However, critics say the definition is vague and could be applied broadly, potentially targeting individuals over symbols, beliefs, or online expression.





The decision is part of a wider pattern in Russia of labeling groups as extremist under national security laws