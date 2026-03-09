Breaking News : Russia Claims Record Interception of 754 Ukrainian Drones in Massive 24-Hour Air Defense Operation





Russia’s Ministry of Defense has announced what it describes as the largest single interception of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the start of the war, claiming that its air defense systems shot down 754 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones within a 24-hour period during a large wave of cross-border attacks.



According to Russian officials, the interceptions took place across multiple regions as Ukrainian forces attempted to conduct large-scale drone strikes against targets inside Russian territory.





The ministry stated that its layered air defense network engaged the incoming threats throughout the day and night, resulting in hundreds of drones being neutralized before reaching their intended targets.





In addition to the drones, Russian air defenses also reported intercepting three guided aerial bombs and three HIMARS rockets, which were allegedly launched alongside the drone wave as part of the same coordinated attack.





Russian authorities described the incident as a record-breaking interception operation, highlighting the growing scale of drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine. The increasing use of long-range drones by Ukrainian forces has enabled strikes deep inside Russian territory, while Moscow has been expanding its air defense and electronic warfare systems to counter these attacks.





The claim could not be independently verified at the time of reporting, and Ukrainian officials have not immediately commented on the reported scale of the interceptions. However, the announcement underscores how unmanned systems have become a central element of the conflict, with both sides launching large numbers of drones in attempts to overwhelm enemy defenses.



Source: Defence Blog