Russia claims to have shot down ten US missiles as Crimea Blinken visits Kiev

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that, they used their weapons to destroy 10 missiles that were made in the US and were headed for Crimea. This happened on Wednesday while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv.

The government said that 10 missiles from Ukraine, given to them by the US, were destroyed over the Black Sea near Crimea.

Sevastopol leader Mikhail Razvozhayev said that their air defenses stopped Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and near the Belbek air base. The parts of the missiles that were shot down fell into neighborhoods where people live, but no one was hurt, Razvozhayev said.

The Defense Ministry announced that Russian air defenses shot down nine Ukrainian drones, two Vilha rockets, two anti-radar HARM missiles and two Hammer guided bombs over the Belgorod region on Wednesday. Belgorod Governor Vuacheslav Gladkov said that two people got hurt in the village of Dubovoye when a rocket from Ukraine caused their house to catch on fire.

The military reported that five Ukrainian drones were knocked down in the Kursk region and three drones were shot down in the Bryansk region.

The Defense Ministry also said that a drone from Ukraine was shot down over the Tatarstan region. Tatarstan is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) to the east of the Ukraine border.

Vasily Golubev, who is in charge of Rostov region, said that two small flying machines attacked a place where fuel is stored. He said no one got hurt and there was no fire.

Ukraine has been using drones to attack oil refineries and fuel depots in Russia for several months, and it has caused a lot of damage.

The Ukrainian attacks happened when Russian soldiers were attacking northeast Ukraine. This was the biggest attack on the border since the invasion started.

In the past two days, Moscow has taken over an area of land that’s about 100 to 125 square kilometers (38 to 47 square miles). This includes seven villages, most of which are already empty. This information comes from two experts who keep track of the fighting using public sources.

Blinken came to Ukraine to support and encourage them during the new Russian attack. He told them that they have support from the United States and will soon receive military help that will make a big difference in the fighting.