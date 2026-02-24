Russia crashes U.S. Iran invasion plans



Iran has reportedly finalized a €500 million weapons agreement with Russia to rebuild and modernize its air defense network, according to the Financial Times.





The deal allegedly includes 500 launch units of the 9K333 Verba man-portable air defense system and 2,500 9M336 missiles. The Verba is designed to intercept drones, helicopters and low-flying aircraft, strengthening Iran’s short-range protection.





The move follows damage to Iranian air defense infrastructure during the 2025 conflict and signals expanding military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. Analysts say strengthening Iran’s defensive systems would make any potential external strike far more complex and risky.





The development adds to rising tensions in the Middle East as geopolitical rivalries between the United States, Russia and regional powers intensify.