Russia Dangles $12 TRILLION Deal to U.S. Sanctions Showdown Begins



In a stunning geopolitical twist, Russia has reportedly offered the United States economic deals worth a jaw-dropping $12 trillion in exchange for lifting sanctions a move that could reshape global power dynamics.





According to reports from The Washington Post and The Kyiv Independent, Russian officials confirmed on February 13, 2026, that Moscow is prepared to negotiate massive long-term agreements tied to oil, gas, minerals, and joint ventures all linked to ongoing Ukraine peace talks. So far, the White House has remained silent.





Analysts cited by The Economist, NPR, and Bloomberg caution that the eye-watering $12 trillion figure likely reflects projected value over decades, not immediate cash.

With Russia’s GDP hovering around $2 trillion, delivery would face serious hurdles from war damage to enforcement risks.



Still, the offer signals one thing: the stakes just skyrocketed.