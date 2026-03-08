Breaking News : Russia Declares It Stands with Iran in Escalating Middle East Conflict – “We Are Not Neutral” 🇷🇺🇮🇷





LONDON, March 8, 2026 – In a stunning revelation amid the intensifying “Iran War,” Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, has openly stated that Moscow is not neutral and remains sympathetic and supportive to Iran against what he calls “unfair” aggression from Israel and the United States.





In an exclusive interview with Sky News aired today, Ambassador Kelin pulled no punches: “We are not neutral… We are supportive to Iran, of course.” He slammed the military strikes on Tehran as unjust, insisting that “no one is saying that the United States and Israel started an attack against Iran.

And Iran is only responding to this attack.” Kelin urged an immediate ceasefire through urgent negotiations, warning that the conflict risks dragging the region and the world into deeper chaos.





This bold stance from Russia could reshape alliances in the volatile Middle East, signaling a potential escalation in global tensions as Tehran faces mounting pressure. With U.S. and Israeli forces intensifying operations, Moscow’s vocal backing raises fears of a broader proxy war.