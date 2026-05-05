Russia Declares Victory Day Ceasefire, Warns of Missile Strike if Ukraine Violates It



Russia has announced a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8–9, timed to coincide with its World War II Victory Day commemorations. The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the decision, stating it was made on direct orders from President Vladimir Putin.





In the same announcement, Moscow issued a stark warning if Ukraine attempts any military action during the ceasefire window, Russian forces will launch what it described as a “massive missile strike” on the center of Kyiv. Civilians and foreign diplomatic staff in the city were told to leave promptly.





The backdrop here matters. Putin reportedly first floated the ceasefire idea during a phone call with US President Donald Trump last week. Ukraine, however, says it received no official communication from Russia about the terms only saw the announcement posted on a Russian state messaging app.





Zelensky responded by declaring a separate Ukrainian ceasefire, effective from midnight on May 5–6 a deliberately different window from Russia’s. He dismissed Moscow’s move as “not serious,” adding that Russia scaled back its Victory Day military hardware parade this year out of fear that Ukrainian drones could appear over Red Square.





So both sides have declared ceasefires. They just don’t overlap.



Whether either side actually holds the line in the coming days remains to be seen.



Sources: Euronews, Al Jazeera, CBS News, France 24, The Moscow Times