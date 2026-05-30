Russia Deploys Advanced Anti-Drone System On Moscow Skyscraper



Images captured in central Moscow show a massive Russian Mi-26 heavy-lift helicopter lowering a large metal structure onto the roof of the Nordstar Tower, a 170-meter office skyscraper located near the headquarters of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.





Military analysts examining the footage believe the object was a Pantsir-SMD-E air defense system, one of Russia’s newest counter-drone platforms designed specifically to defeat large-scale drone attacks.





Unlike earlier Pantsir variants, the SMD-E version reportedly removes the twin 30mm autocannons and replaces them with up to 48 small anti-aircraft missiles, significantly increasing its ability to engage drone swarms.





The deployment highlights Russia’s growing concern over long-range Ukrainian drone operations, which have repeatedly targeted infrastructure, military facilities, and strategic sites in and around Moscow.





Placing the system atop skyscrapers offers a major tactical advantage. At ground level, radar coverage in dense urban areas can be blocked by tall buildings, creating blind spots for low-flying drones. Elevated positions provide near 360-degree visibility and improve early detection capabilities.





The move appears to be part of a broader effort to build a layered anti-drone shield over the Russian capital, with reports suggesting that Pantsir-family systems have already been installed on numerous government buildings and high-rise structures across Moscow.



An abnormal situation is reshaping the air defense architecture of Russia’s capital.