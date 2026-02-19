Russia Deploys New TOS-3 “Drakon” Thermobaric Rocket System in Ukraine





Russia has reportedly deployed its new TOS-3 Drakon thermobaric rocket system in the Ukraine conflict, drawing global attention to its potential frontline impact. The system uses fuel-air explosive effects…generating intense heat and pressure…designed to target fortified defensive positions.





Analysts suggest the platform’s longer range and possible integration with reconnaissance drones could alter certain ground-combat tactics and force militaries to review protection measures against heavy flamethrower and thermobaric systems.





The TOS family is known for short-range, high-intensity battlefield use rather than strategic missile roles, but its psychological and tactical impact in trench and urban warfare environments is considered significant.