Russia Deploys Oreshnik Hypersonic Missiles to Belarus



Russia has escalated tensions in Eastern Europe with the deployment of advanced Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus. First images show mobile launchers camouflaged near the Russian border, now on combat alert.





Capable of speeds reportedly up to Mach 10 and ranges estimated at around 5,500 km, the system could significantly reduce NATO warning and response times, raising concern across Europe.





The missiles are believed to be capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, further heightening strategic concerns.





The deployment also strengthens Belarus’ deterrence posture under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security pact led by Moscow.





Analysts say the move may serve as a strategic signal toward Kyiv’s Western allies amid the ongoing Ukraine war, prompting NATO members to review defence postures as regional security tensions increase.