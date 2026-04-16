Russia Drops Bombshell: Publishes European Drone Factory Addresses as Potential Targets





Russia’s Defense Ministry just escalated the Ukraine war in a major way. On April 15, it released a detailed list of addresses for factories across Europe allegedly producing attack drones and components for Ukraine.





The sites span the UK, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Israel, and Turkey. Moscow calls the joint production a “deliberate step” toward sharp escalation, turning these European nations into Ukraine’s “strategic rear base.”





Dmitry Medvedev, former president and deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, made it crystal clear: the list is “potential targets for the Russian armed forces.” He added, “When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!”





This comes as Ukraine pushes hard for more co-production deals with the West to hammer Russian forces with cheap, effective drones. Europe has ramped up support amid Kyiv’s manpower shortages.





Putin’s regime is openly signaling it won’t tolerate factories on NATO soil arming its enemy. Weak Western responses have only invited more aggression. Time for leaders in London, Berlin, and beyond to wake up before Russian missiles start flying west.



Europe’s cozy proxy war just got a whole lot riskier.