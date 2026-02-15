Russia evacuating tourists from Cuba amid fuel crisis



Russia has begun evacuating its citizens from Cuba as the island faces a severe jet fuel shortage that has disrupted air travel and tourism. Russian airlines Rossiya Airlines (part of the Aeroflot group) and Nordwind Airlines are operating outbound‑only flights from major Cuban airports like Havana, Varadero, Holguín, and Cayo Coco to fly Russian tourists home before regular services are halted.





Regular Russian flights to Cuba are expected to be suspended after February 24 due to lack of fuel for aircraft operations.





Around 4,000–5,000 Russian tourists currently in Cuba are being repatriated under this evacuation plan. Belarusian tourists are also being evacuated on these flights, but Cuban citizens are not allowed to board these repatriation flights and remain on the island amid the crisis.





The fuel shortage stems from Cuba’s inability to secure jet fuel and crude supplies, worsened by American sanctions and a cutoff of oil deliveries from Venezuela by Trump, leaving the country’s airports unable to refuel aircraft through at least early March. As a result, many airlines worldwide…including carriers from Canada and Europe…have suspended or rerouted flights, with some required to make extra refuelling stops outside Cuba.





The crisis has further impacted the Cuban economy: hotels have closed or consolidated operations, public transport and essential services are strained due to fuel scarcity, and governments including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia have issued advisories urging citizens to avoid non‑essential travel to Cuba.





Russia is also reportedly planning to send crude oil and fuel to Cuba as humanitarian aid to help ease the worsening energy situation.