Russia Expands Educational and Travel Opportunities for African Students



Russia has allocated over 5,000 state-funded university places for African students for the 2025/2026 academic year.





In 2024, more than 40,000 Africans applied for Russian universities.





In addition, Russia is also increasing educational projects in Egypt, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, and Ethiopia.





Russia is also moving to strengthen travel ties, planning visa-free agreements with Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini, bringing the total number of African countries with visa-free access to 15.