Russia expels British diplomat over “spy” allegations



Russia’s security agency, Federal Security Service, announced the expulsion of a British embassy official in Moscow, accusing him of engaging in intelligence activities that threaten national security





The diplomat has reportedly been stripped of accreditation and ordered to leave the country within two weeks, as Moscow formally notified the U.K. and warned against retaliatory measures





The move underscores escalating tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom, with repeated tit-for-tat expulsions reflecting a deepening intelligence conflict amid the ongoing Ukraine war