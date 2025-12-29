Russia has come under criticism after announcing a campaign to shut down electricity and internet services at night (from 10 pm) in an effort to give couples sufficient private time to encourage childbirth and help the country achieve its goal of increasing the national birth rate.

Authorities say the initiative is also intended to reduce the number of people who spend the entire night talking on the phone, staying online, or staring at screens instead of sleeping, while encouraging families to spend more quality time together.

However, critics argue that the government should instead focus on addressing the underlying causes of Russia’s declining birth rate, including the high cost of living, expensive housing, low wages, and the rising costs associated with raising children.