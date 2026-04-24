Russia Has Failed Every Strategic Objective in Ukraine, Says German General- German Military Official

German Military Official: Russia Has Failed Every Strategic Objective in Ukraine, Says German General





A senior German military official has delivered a pointed assessment of Russia’s performance in its war against Ukraine, stating that Moscow has failed to achieve any of its strategic goals since the conflict began.





Brigadier General Joachim Kaschke, Head of the Special Staff for Ukraine at Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defense, made the remarks on April 23, 2026, at the 18th annual Kyiv Security Forum held under the theme “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?





General Kaschke stated that Russia had failed in every strategic objective it set, including during the opening days of the war and throughout the past four years. He specifically highlighted last winter’s intensified campaign, which he described as an attempt to break the resilience of the Ukrainian people, an effort he said also fell short.





The German General credited Ukraine’s endurance to the bravery of its people and sustained international support, and noted that Ukraine’s continued resistance provides grounds to speak of “light at the end of the tunnel.”





Kaschke also signaled a significant shift in Germany’s approach toward Ukraine, moving beyond support into what he described as a developing strategic partnership. He stated that NATO member states must continue strengthening their own national capabilities, as alliance-wide strength depends on the readiness of its individual members.





Germany currently stands as the largest European bilateral donor to Ukraine, with approximately 9 billion euros in aid committed as of early 2026.



Source: Defense Express | April 24, 2026