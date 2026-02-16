“RUSSIA IS FINISHED” ~ EMMANUEL MACRON



Emmanuel Macron hours ago argues that Russia has been strategically diminished by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, portraying the country as increasingly isolated and overextended.





According to Emmanuel Macron, the war has locked Moscow into a grinding conflict that continues to absorb vast financial resources, military equipment, and manpower without delivering a decisive victory.





This prolonged commitment has strained Russia’s economy, which has faced recessionary pressure, heavy state spending on defense, and the cumulative impact of sanctions and reduced access to Western markets and technology.





Macron also contends that Russia’s international standing has sharply declined. Once able to balance relations between major global powers, Moscow now finds itself dependent on a narrow circle of partners, most notably China, for trade, diplomatic cover, and economic cooperation—an imbalance he characterizes as a loss of strategic autonomy.





At the same time, Russia’s political and economic disengagement from Europe has deepened, reinforcing its reputation among many nations as a pariah state operating outside widely accepted international norms.





Finally, Macron underscores the severe human toll of the conflict, pointing to what he describes as the loss of “hundreds of thousands of young lives.”





These casualties, alongside repeated mobilizations, have imposed lasting demographic and social costs while further illustrating how the war has trapped Russia in a cycle of attrition that weakens its long-term national power even as the fighting continues.



