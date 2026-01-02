RUSSIA LAUNCHED 54,000 DRONES, 44,782 GUIDED BOMBS, AND 2,000 MISSILES AT UKRAINE IN 2025





Russia reportedly carried out an enormous aerial campaign against Ukraine throughout 2025.





The figures show 54,000 one-way attack drones, 44,782 guided aerial bombs, and 2,000 missiles launched over the course of the year, reflecting near-constant pressure across Ukrainian airspace and front-line areas.





Ukraine’s air defenses absorbed the brunt of this assault.



The Ukrainian Air Force successfully intercepted approximately 46,000 drones and 1,100 missiles, limiting damage to major population centers, energy infrastructure, and military targets.

While many weapons still reached their targets, interception rates remained high despite sustained saturation attacks.



Air raid sirens across Ukraine screamed at least 19,033 times, effectively turning daily life into a relentless struggle for survival under a permanent canopy of threat





