Russia launches 9 military satellites : secret mission raises concerns



Russia has launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk military cosmodrome, placing multiple classified satellites into orbit in a highly secretive operation.





Tracking data indicates up to 9 military satellites were deployed, along with one additional object believed to be part of the launch vehicle, despite limited official disclosure from Moscow.





The mission reportedly used a rare “Volga” upper stage, capable of precise orbital adjustments, allowing satellites to be split into different orbital planes for wider surveillance coverage and redundancy.





Experts note the complex maneuvering may have required significant fuel, potentially leaving limited capacity for standard deorbit procedures.





The satellites are believed to be part of Russia’s “Kosmos” series, typically associated with military roles such as reconnaissance, signal intelligence, and orbital monitoring.