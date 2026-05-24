Russia launches multiple-warhead missile strike on Ukraine as hypersonic “Oreshnik” returns to battlefield





Russia has reportedly launched another large-scale missile assault against Ukraine involving the hypersonic “Oreshnik” intermediate-range ballistic missile, a next-generation system capable of deploying multiple independently targetable warheads (MIRV) against several targets at once.





The latest strike came during the early hours of May 24 after Ukrainian officials and the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv warned that Moscow was preparing a major retaliatory attack within 24 hours following Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian military positions in occupied Luhansk.





According to Ukrainian military alerts, waves of ballistic missiles and drones targeted Kyiv overnight, triggering powerful explosions across the capital as air raid warnings spread throughout the city. Ukrainian monitoring channels indicated the attack may have involved hypersonic missile threats linked to the Oreshnik system.





The “Oreshnik” missile has become one of Russia’s most closely watched strategic weapons due to its reported speed exceeding Mach 10 and its ability to release multiple warheads and submunitions during descent, making interception extremely difficult for existing air defense systems.





Moscow previously used the missile in November 2024 during a strike on the Yuzhmash military-industrial facility in Dnipro, followed by another reported attack in January 2026 targeting aerospace infrastructure in western Ukraine near Lviv.





The situation has further escalated after Vladimir Putin reportedly ordered deployments connected to the Oreshnik system into Belarus, increasing concerns across NATO’s eastern flank as missile tensions in Eastern Europe continue to intensify.





“Abnormal Situation” warnings are now growing across the region as fears rise over a new phase of strategic missile escalation between Russia and Ukraine.