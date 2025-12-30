RUSSIA PARKS NUKES IN BELARUS – EUROPE NOW 17 MINUTES FROM MOSCOW’S NEWEST TOY

RUSSIA PARKKS NUKES IN BELARUS – EUROPE NOW 17 MINUTES FROM MOSCOW’S NEWEST TOY

Russia deployed its experimental Oreshnik missile system to Belarus this month.

Lukashenko confirmed:

“We have had it since yesterday, and it is going on combat duty.”

Location: former Krichev-6 airfield, Mogilev region – 4 kilometers from Russian border, 307 km east of Minsk.

U.S. analysts Jeffrey Lewis (Middlebury Institute) and Decker Eveleth (CNA) are 90% certain based on Planet Labs satellite imagery.

Construction began August 2025 – military-grade rail terminal, protective bunkers, concrete pad on old runway covered with soil for camouflaged launch.

“Dead giveaway” features matching Russian strategic missile base design.

The weapon: intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile. Range 500-5,500 km. First combat use November 2024 – hit defense plant in Dnipro.

Putin called it a “successful test” and warning to U.S./UK for supplying Ukraine long-range weapons. Russian state media claims 11 minutes to reach Polish airbase, 17 minutes to NATO headquarters Brussels.

Putin says warheads hit Mach 10, “impossible to intercept,” conventional strike “as devastating as nuclear attack.”

The timing: Putin announced Oreshnik would enter combat duty by end of year. Chief of Staff Gerasimov says Russia already has full brigade equipped.

Putin signed security pact with Lukashenko December 2024 promising deployment – Moscow controls missiles, but Belarus gets to pick targets.

Heavier payload for closer targets.

Strategic reality check:

Multiple experts say there’s zero military advantage deploying in Belarus versus keeping them in Russia.

Geneva-based nuclear expert Pavel Podvig: no additional military benefit. Jeffrey Lewis: “no military reason to put system in Belarus, only political one.”

Location puts missiles in same strike envelope as Smolensk.

This is first time since Cold War Russia stationed nuclear assets outside its territory. Belarus already hosts Russian tactical nukes – Lukashenko said “several dozen” present.

Revised Russian nuclear doctrine 2024 explicitly placed Belarus under nuclear umbrella: any conventional attack on Russia supported by nuclear power = joint attack justifying nuclear response.

Source: Reuters, Defense News, Middlebury Institute, Planet Labs satellite imagery

Media: United24 Media, CNN