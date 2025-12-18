There are reports from regional politicians in Russia that some lawmakers are floating unconventional ideas to confront the country’s persistent demographic decline.

A new proposal suggests restricting online access late at night in an effort to encourage more in-person social interaction.

The idea was put forward by a regional lawmaker in Bryansk Oblast, would see internet access limited for certain groups late at night.

The MP suggested the cut off access between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. for people without children, based on the belief that heavy internet and social media.

According to him, the use of internet and electricity distracts younger adults from forming relationships and starting families.

The proposal is framed as a response to falling birth rates and the perception that excessive screen time is harming social bonds.

Russia’s demographic challenges are well documented. The country’s total fertility rate has been below the replacement level for years.

Population figures have fallen amid low birth rates, high mortality and ongoing socio-economic pressures.

Officials have repeatedly cited population stabilization and increased birth rates as national priorities in policy discussions.

While the internet-curfew idea has drawn attention, especially on social media, it remains largely a proposal from individual deputies rather than an official federal policy.

There’s no indication that any formal legislation mandating late-night electricity or internet shutdowns has been adopted at the national level.