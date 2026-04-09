Russia Plans to Expand Drone Forces to 165,500 Personnel by Year-End, Ukrainian Commander Claims





Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief has stated that Russia is planning a significant expansion of its drone forces, potentially reaching up to 165,500 personnel by the end of the year. The claim highlights the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern warfare, particularly in the ongoing conflict.





According to the statement, Russia is increasingly focusing on drone operations as a core component of its military strategy. This includes not only reconnaissance drones but also strike UAVs and loitering munitions, which have been widely used throughout the war.

The reported expansion suggests an effort to scale both production and operational deployment, possibly aiming to sustain high operational tempo across multiple fronts.





If accurate, such a buildup would reflect a broader global trend where militaries are investing heavily in unmanned capabilities due to their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and reduced risk to personnel.

However, the figures cited come from Ukrainian military leadership and have not been independently verified. Russia has not officially confirmed these specific numbers.





The development underscores the evolving nature of the battlefield, where drone warfare continues to play an increasingly decisive role alongside conventional forces.



Source: United24 Media