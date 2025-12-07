RUSSIA POSTS UK NUKE STRIKE MAP AFTER EX-DEFENSE CHIEF SUGGESTS MAKING CRIMEA ‘UNINHABITABLE’





Moscow’s meltdown continues: ex-space boss turned Putin fanboy Dmitry Rogozin just posted a strike map of 23 UK defence sites, threatening missile attacks if London keeps backing Ukraine.





Triggered by former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace calling for Crimea to be “strangled,” Rogozin called the UK “deadly dangerous” and told Russian oligarchs to keep their kids out of British schools.





Russian state TV piled on, ranting about “destroying British targets first” and calling Wallace a “nobody.”





The map? It’s not even secret – they yanked it from a UK government policy paper.



Imagine threatening WW3 with screenshots from Google Docs.



Source: Daily Express