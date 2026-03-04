Breaking News : Russia Preparing Massive Army Expansion as Troop Levels in Ukraine Could Surge to 800,000





Russia is reportedly preparing a major expansion of its military forces involved in the war against Ukraine, with plans that could push the total number of troops deployed in and around Ukraine to nearly 800,000 personnel.





According to Ukraine’s Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Moscow is planning to recruit 409,000 additional contract soldiers in 2026 as part of an effort to strengthen and sustain its military campaign. If implemented, this recruitment drive would significantly increase the size of Russian forces engaged in the conflict.





Syrskyi stated that Russia already maintains over 700,000 troops in the war against Ukraine. In recent months, the number has remained relatively stable at around 710,000 to 711,000 personnel, indicating that new recruits are largely being used to replace battlefield losses rather than dramatically expanding the force so far.





Ukrainian military estimates suggest that Russia recruited around 406,000 personnel in 2025, but during the same period suffered approximately 419,000 casualties, meaning the influx of new troops mostly compensated for losses sustained on the battlefield.





Despite these heavy losses, Russia continues to conduct offensive operations along several sectors of the frontline. Ukrainian commanders believe the ongoing recruitment campaign demonstrates that the Kremlin is preparing for a long and sustained war, aiming to maintain constant pressure on Ukrainian defenses.





Syrskyi stressed that Ukraine must continue resisting Russian advances and called for additional support from Western partners. He highlighted the urgent need for advanced air defense systems and more missile capabilities, which Kyiv considers critical to counter Russia’s growing military presence.





The planned expansion suggests Moscow intends to maintain or potentially escalate the scale of its operations in Ukraine as the conflict continues.



Source: RBC Ukraine