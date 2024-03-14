Russia ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty threatened – Putin

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is willing to use nuclear weapons if its freedom or independence is in danger. This is a strong warning to the Western countries just before an election where he is almost guaranteed to win another six-year term.

The Russian leader keeps saying he is ready to use nuclear weapons since attacking Ukraine in February 2022. In his recent speech, he warned the West that getting more involved in the fighting in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war.

In an interview, Russian state TV asked Putin if he has thought about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Putin said there was no need for that. However, his comments seemed to be a warning to the West that he is willing to do whatever it takes to defend his accomplishments there.

He said that countries who don’t set limits for Russia should know that Russia won’t set limits for them either.

During the interview, Putin said that US President Joe Biden is an experienced politician who knows the risks of making things worse. He also said he doesn’t think there will be a nuclear war in the world.

He also said that Russia’s nuclear forces are ready and prepared from a military perspective.

Putin said that if Russia’s safety is at risk, they are ready to use nuclear weapons.

He also said that Ukraine and its friends from the West will have to agree to a deal on Russia’s terms in the end.

“He said that instead of giving the enemy time to prepare for war again, we should have a serious discussion about making sure Russia is safe and protected. ”

Putin said that Ukrainian drones are attacking deep inside Russia to try to stop the country’s presidential election. It starts on Friday and Putin is expected to win by a lot because he has control over Russia’s political system and has silenced any opposition.

Russian officials said that there was a big attack from drones from Ukraine on Wednesday. The military said they shot down 58 drones in six areas. A drone crashed into an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, hurting at least two people and starting a fire. Another flying robot was shot down as it was getting close to a factory near St. Saint Petersburg

Ukraine said there were more Russian attacks on Wednesday.

A Russian attack in the town of Myrnohrad in eastern Donetsk killed two people and injured five others. The town is about 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the front line.