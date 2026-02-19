Russia Sends Tu-214PU Airborne Command Aircraft to Iran



Russia has deployed a Tu-214PU airborne command post aircraft to Tehran, drawing attention from military analysts due to the aircraft’s specialized role as a flying command and control center for senior leadership during crises or military operations.





The rare aircraft, which departed from Moscow, is designed to coordinate communications between armed forces, air-defence networks and government leadership, allowing strategic decisions to be managed even during wartime scenarios.





Its arrival coincides with growing regional tensions and ongoing naval exercises involving Iran, Russia and China near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global oil shipments.

Observers say the move signals closer security cooperation between Moscow and Tehran and may serve as a strategic message amid wider geopolitical competition in the Middle East.



Further developments are being closely monitored.