RUSSIA SET TO REJECT NEW UKRAINE PEACE PLAN – MEANING THIS WAR ISN’T ENDING BEFORE CHRISTMAS





The new 19-point peace plan – the cleaned-up version of Trump’s controversial 28-point draft – was supposed to be the first real shot at ending the war.





Instead? Sources say Russia is preparing to shoot it down, then pretend it’s still “open to dialogue” so Trump doesn’t think Putin is stonewalling him.





Classic Kremlin diplomacy: sabotage with a smile.



Lavrov is already out front, saying that anything deviating from the original Anchorage draft is unacceptable.





Meanwhile, Kyiv accepted the updated plan – because this version doesn’t force Ukraine to:

• shrink its military by 70%

• abandon NATO forever

• hand over the entire Donbas as a consolation prize





Which tells you how slanted that first plan truly was.

Behind the scenes, U.S. officials expect Russia to deploy the usual toolkit:



Vague statements, “supportive” signatures with zero follow-through, strategic leaks, and enough smoke to keep Trump believing progress is happening.





Because here’s the uncomfortable reality for Moscow:



The moment Trump decides Putin is playing him, the political temperature shifts instantly.





With Kyiv now publicly on board the 19-point plan – and Washington aware of Putin’s stalling tactics – Moscow risks cornering itself.



This next phase won’t be decided by battlefield moves.





It’ll be decided by who blinks first in a room full of negotiators who don’t trust each other.