RUSSIA SIGNALS OPENNESS TO UKRAINE JOINING EU – A NEW TURN IN THE WAR, OR A TACTICAL MOVE?

In a stunning shift that would’ve been unthinkable just a year ago, Russia has now indicated it is open to Ukraine joining the EU, as part of a U.S.-brokered peace deal to end the war.

According to U.S. officials, roughly 90% of the Trump administration’s peace framework is now agreed upon by the parties. What’s left are the thorniest issues: territorial concessions in eastern Donbas and the specifics of Western security guarantees for Kyiv.

If true, this is one of the most significant geopolitical developments in Europe since the war began in 2022, and perhaps since the post–Cold War order was first challenged in 2014.

So why does this matter?

Because for the first time, both Russia and Ukraine are engaging in structured, U.S.-led diplomacy that has the potential to reconfigure Europe’s security map, and reshape America’s role in it.

Russia’s signal on EU membership is not trivial. While Moscow still firmly opposes NATO expansion, acknowledging Ukraine’s potential entry into the EU, a major political, economic, and institutional alliance of the West, marks a possible recalibration of Kremlin red lines.

For Ukraine, this could be a form of strategic compromise: full NATO integration might be off the table for now, but economic and political anchoring in the West remains on the horizon, with American backing.

For the U.S., the stakes are just as high. The Trump administration has put its diplomatic capital behind this process, led by envoys Witkoff and Kushner, who have now met multiple times with Zelensky and other European leaders in Berlin. Trump himself has been directly briefed and is expected to dial into the next round of negotiations.

The emerging deal would reportedly be brought before the U.S. Senate for approval, signaling the White House wants institutional legitimacy, and bipartisan buy-in, for any long-term security guarantees it makes to Kyiv.

Geopolitically, this would be a watershed moment.

If Ukraine joins the EU under a peace deal, it would anchor a formerly post-Soviet state fully inside the Western economic and political sphere, something Moscow had spent decades trying to prevent.

At the same time, a durable ceasefire could begin to stabilize not just Ukraine, but Europe’s entire eastern flank, unlocking investment, rebuilding opportunities, and reconfiguring the continent’s defense posture.

Of course, questions remain.

Can Zelensky sell any territorial concessions at home? Will Russia genuinely respect Ukraine’s future sovereignty? And will the U.S., amid its own domestic divisions, maintain long-term commitment to enforcing the deal?

Still, this moment feels different.

For the first time in years, war fatigue, diplomatic momentum, and shifting political calculations may be converging. The next phase of talks, including a likely meeting in Miami this weekend, may show if this is a breakthrough… or just another pause in a grinding war.

Either way, the world is watching. And history may be quietly turning in Berlin.

Source: AP