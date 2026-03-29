BREAKING: Russia to ban all gasoline exports from April 1, effective until July 31



Moscow, Russia has announced that it will halt all gasoline exports for four months starting April 1, 2026, to prioritize domestic fuel supplies and stabilize prices amid global market turbulence.





Last year, Russia exported nearly 5 million metric tons of gasoline, roughly 117,000 barrels per day. All of this is now being retained within the country’s borders.





The ban follows an emergency meeting where officials admitted the domestic market is critically short on fuel. Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries have significantly reduced production of light petroleum products, and many refineries cannot resume operations due to sanctions on Western equipment.





The world is already grappling with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Now, 117,000 barrels per day of Russian gasoline are being pulled from global markets simultaneously, creating additional pressure on international fuel supply.



Source: The Tribune