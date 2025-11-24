RUSSIA TO EUROPE: “THANKS FOR THE PEACE PLAN – WE HATE IT.”

KREMLIN TO EUROPE: “THANKS FOR THE PEACE PLAN – WE HATE IT.”



Moscow just dismissed Europe’s counter-proposal to Trump’s 28-point Ukraine “peace plan,” calling it “completely unconstructive.”





Meaning: Europe didn’t hand over the territory, NATO veto, and timeline control Russia wants, so the Kremlin flipped the table.





Here’s the real tell:

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov basically admitted the U.S. plan works for Russia, at least in “many provisions.”





Europe’s version? Not so much.



That’s the geopolitical split in one headline – Washington floats compromises Kyiv hates, Europe digs its heels in, and Moscow plays them against each other.





Meanwhile Putin’s doing his usual mob-boss routine:

He says the U.S. proposal could be a foundation for peace… but if Ukraine refuses, Russia will “advance further.”





Classic “nice country you got there, shame if anything happened to it.”



Expect Moscow to milk the divide: praising the U.S. plan just enough to pressure Europe and Kyiv, while hinting at escalation.





The Kremlin smells leverage, and leverage means one thing: they’re not done pushing.



Source: Reuters