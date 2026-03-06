Russia to Iran: “Not Our War, Comrade”



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov just made it crystal clear: the escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict is “not our war” — and Russia has neither the interest nor the ability to stop it.





In a state-TV interview today (March 5, 2026), Peskov stated bluntly: “We’re not capable of stopping this war. It can be stopped by whoever started it.”





Translation: After years of arms deals, drone technology exchanges, and “axis of resistance” rhetoric, Russia is stepping back. Moscow is focused on its own war in Ukraine and wants to avoid a wider conflict that could disrupt oil markets or invite fresh sanctions.





Visegrád 24 captured the mood perfectly: Russia has once again shown its alliances are worthless when real shooting starts.





The replies online tell the same story — widespread mockery:



– “Fair-weather friendship at its finest”

– “The Russia-China-Iran axis cracks wider every day”

– “Worst ally in geopolitics, hands down”





Bottom line: When Iran needed backup, Moscow shrugged and said, “Good luck — this one’s on you.” The so-called strategic partnership looks more like a one-way street.