Russia turns to South Asia as labour shortages deepen



Russia is facing one of its most severe labour shortages in decades and is now recruiting workers from South Asia, including India and Sri Lanka, to fill critical vacancies.

Officials say the country needs millions more workers as an ageing population and workforce losses linked to the war in Ukraine strain the economy.





For years, Moscow relied heavily on migrant labour from Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to staff construction, manufacturing and municipal services.

Authorities are now expanding recruitment efforts beyond the region in an attempt to keep industries and infrastructure projects running.